South Africa: Mogotsi Escape Plot Report Due in Court - South African News Briefs - August 26, 2026

Mogotsi Escape Plot Report Due in Court

Self-proclaimed political fixer Brown Mogotsi’s alleged escape plot is set to return to court on 1 September, reports EWN. The case was postponed after the State could not produce a report from Correctional Services to prove his alleged attempt to break free. Mogotsi allegedly planned to disguise himself in a Correctional Services uniform and walk out of the Johannesburg Magistrates Court cells. He was removed from a police van before being taken to court and placed in leg irons, with security also tightened. Mogotsi has been in custody since May after failing to secure bail over allegations that he provided false addresses.

Gauteng Health Probes Bribery Allegations

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The Gauteng Department of Health is investigating allegations that officials may be accepting bribes from patients in exchange for appointments, access to medical files and the collection of medication outside normal procedures, reports SABC News. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona condemned bribery, corruption and preferential treatment in public healthcare. He said that the allegations are serious enough to warrant an investigation into whether officials are soliciting or accepting payments from patients.

Biko Family Seeks Testimony From Apartheid Spy

The reopened inquest into the 1977 death of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko could examine the role of former apartheid spy Craig Williamson, reports EWN. Biko’s family is seeking to have him subpoenaed. The family says Williamson’s previous evidence that Biko was under surveillance could help answer questions about what security forces knew before his death. Biko’s widow, Nontsikelelo, is also expected to testify about the surveillance operation. The family has requested more time to prepare her and review evidence from the original inquest and Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The court is expected to rule on the postponement request.

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