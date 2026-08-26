Zimbabwe: Afm Leader Madawo Backtracks On Zanu-PF Support, Insists Church Is Non-Partisan After Mnangagwa Praise

Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Zimbabwe leader Amon Madawo has backtracked on his earlier stance, affirming the church's political neutrality following backlash from members over his public show of support for ZANU PF.

Madawo sparked controversy earlier this month when he publicly expressed his support for the ruling party and heaped praise on President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The AFM leader stopped short of declaring a lifetime presidency for Mnangagwa as he praised the ZANU PF leader for his contribution towards the church.

This followed reports that Mnangagwa had contributed to the construction of the AFM church in Norton, which began in 2002 but stalled before his intervention.

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Mnangagwa also donated US$304,000 to the church and delivered a bus and a top-of-the-range vehicle.

The President's gestures and Madawo's public support for ZANU PF raised concerns among some AFM members over the church's political position.

However, speaking at a recent conference in Masvingo, Madawo said the church does not align itself with any political ambitions.

"AFM is a spiritual non-partisan church composed of people of different cultures from different regions and tribes. Our approach is non-political, very spiritual, evangelical and pentecostal," said Madawo.

Madawo leads one faction of the AFM following the church's split, which arose from a power struggle with Cossam Chiyangwa, who leads a splinter group.

In June this year, Madawo received a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV 300 Series ZX from Mnangagwa, becoming the latest clergyman to receive a top-of-the-range vehicle from the President.

Despite the church's stated political neutrality, Madawo said AFM recognised the government as a partner in improving people's lives.

"AFM in Zimbabwe complements the government's efforts. We do not view government as the adversary of the church. We see the government as a partner in improving people's lives," added Madawo.