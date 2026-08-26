Southern Africa: Angola Attends SADC Qualifications Review Meeting

Lusaka — A delegation from Angola's National Qualifications Institute (INQ) is participating on Tuesday in Lusaka, Zambia, in the 3rd Meeting of the Technical Working Group on the Review of the Southern African Development Community Qualifications Framework (SADCQF).

According to a statement from Angola's diplomatic mission in Zambia, the meeting aims to strengthen a shared understanding of the instruments, tools and processes required for the implementation of accreditation activities.

The delegation includes the Deputy Director-General for Accreditation Management, Certification of Training Institutions and Professional Equivalencies, Isaías João, and the representative of the National Qualifications Institute's regional service for the provinces of Huíla, Namibe, Cunene and Benguela, Lourenço Zeferino Machado dos Santos.

During the meeting, the technical working group reviewing the qualifications framework will discuss updates from member states on key policies and practices related to the SADCQF.

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Presentations will also be delivered on developments since February 2026 concerning National Qualifications Frameworks, Lifelong Learning, Quality Assurance Systems, Microcredentials, and policies and practices relating to AI literacy.

Over the course of three days, the SADC Secretariat and member states will focus on the priority activities defined in the revised and validated SADCQF, with the aim of maintaining momentum, preparing implementation mechanisms and strengthening regional cooperation.

The meeting will also address the continuation of training activities for members of the SADC Quality Working Group and discuss initial proposals for new regional SADCQF guidelines.

The National Qualifications Institute (INQ), overseen by the Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTSS), is the body responsible for coordinating and supervising the National Qualifications Systems.

The INQ enables citizens with vocational qualifications that have not been formally recognised to regularise their status through the institute and obtain an officially assessed certificate, ensuring that all citizens have qualifications recognised by the State. SC/DOJ