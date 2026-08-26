Angola: President João Lourenço to Witness Signing of Lobito Corridor Contract in the DR Congo

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço will witness, on Wednesday in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the signing of a contract linked to the development of the Lobito Corridor.

According to the President's Information Services, the several-hour visit will also include a bilateral meeting between João Lourenço and his DRC counterpart, Félix Tshisekedi, to discuss matters of common interest.

The Angolan Head of State's trip forms part of efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and advance the development of the Lobito Corridor, an important transport and trade platform linking Angola, the DRC and Zambia.

The contract-signing ceremony follows a meeting held in Lobito, Benguela Province, which brought together the Presidents of Angola, João Lourenço, the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, and Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, as part of initiatives aimed at developing and enhancing the corridor.

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The working visit is scheduled to conclude in the early afternoon, with President João Lourenço returning to Luanda.

Lobito Corridor

Also known internationally as the route of two oceans, as it provides a land connection between the Atlantic and Indian oceans, the Lobito Corridor extends for 1,344 kilometres.

Angola, which shares a border with the DRC and is located in the western part of Southern Africa, regards the corridor as a major strategic project and one of the government's key priorities under the 2023-2027 National Development Plan.

The route connects the Atlantic port city of Lobito to the border town of Luau in the east of the country, crossing five provinces: Benguela, Huambo, Bié, Moxico and Moxico Leste.

Through its national and international links, the corridor has a transformative impact across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and has established itself as one of the principal routes for the movement of goods.

A strategic project for unlocking the potential of national economic diversification, the Lobito Corridor connects areas inhabited by 40 per cent of Angola's population and is expected to attract major investments in agriculture and trade.

The five provinces crossed by the corridor play a vital role in agricultural development, supporting value chains in cereals such as maize, soya, wheat and rice, as well as tubers, beans, vegetables and fruit.

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It is therefore the main alternative route to export markets for countries such as the DRC and Zambia, offering a shorter connection to the principal mining regions of the two landlocked nations.

The corridor has also proved particularly important in aligning economic interests among African countries within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), while creating opportunities for the local processing of natural resources and greater value addition to the economy.

ART/DOJ