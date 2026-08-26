Malawi: NBM - Bank of the Nation, or Bank of the Vanishing Billions?

There is a version of Malawi's financial history now writing itself almost entirely in one institution's ledgers. Three of the country's most consequential public-money scandals -- spanning more than a decade -- share a common thread: National Bank of Malawi.

Whether that thread points to systemic failure, institutional negligence, or mere coincidence is a question that ought to trouble anyone who still believes public money deserves proper stewardship.

Consider the timeline.

The Amaryllis affair

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The Anti-Corruption Bureau alleges that K5.497 billion was withdrawn in cash from a Yusuf Investments account at National Bank between January and March this year -- funds traced back to the now-notorious Amaryllis Hotel transaction, in which the Public Service Pension Trust Fund paid a staggering K90.125 billion as part-payment for the property.

Investigators are still tracing the money's onward journey and identifying who, ultimately, benefited from it. That such an enormous cash withdrawal could pass through the banking system with apparently limited resistance ought to prompt uncomfortable questions about what, precisely, the bank's compliance function is for.

The NOCMA payment

More recently, the state fuel importer NOCMA instructed National Bank to wire $403,605 abroad after receiving what it believed were legitimate instructions to change a supplier's banking details.

Those instructions, it now appears, were fraudulent. The money is presumed diverted; investigations continue. Whatever the eventual findings on NOCMA's own internal controls -- and there is plenty to answer for there too -- the payment still had to clear through National Bank's systems on its way out the door.

And, inevitably, Cashgate

No accounting of Malawian financial scandal is complete without Cashgate, the vast plunder of government resources that came to define an era of public disillusionment.

National Bank featured prominently then too, as customers moved eye-watering sums with little apparent scrutiny.

Taken individually, each case might be dismissed as an isolated failure -- a rogue employee, a persuasive fraudster, an unlucky administrative gap.

Taken together, they begin to look less like coincidence and more like pattern. The question Malawians are entitled to ask is not rhetorical: is there something structurally amiss at National Bank that allows it to keep appearing, scandal after scandal, at the point where public money disappears?

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Or is it simply, as the bank might argue, the unfortunate consequence of being the country's largest financial institution -- the place where large transactions, licit and illicit alike, are always likeliest to pass through?

That distinction matters enormously, and it is precisely the distinction Malawi's oversight bodies exist to draw. Yet the silence from those quarters is its own kind of answer.

The Reserve Bank, whose mandate includes prudential oversight of exactly this kind of institutional risk, has offered no meaningful public accounting of what, if anything, it is doing differently this time.

And the Financial Intelligence Authority -- the body specifically designed to detect and interrupt precisely these patterns of suspicious financial movement -- appears, for all practical purposes, dormant.

An institution cannot indefinitely occupy the same starring role in the country's worst financial scandals without inviting scrutiny of its own systems, incentives and culture.

Nor can regulators continue treating each new case as a standalone anomaly, disconnected from the last, without eventually forfeiting any claim to be regulating anything at all.

Malawians have been asked, again and again, to accept that these are separate stories. At some point, separate stories that keep sharing the same setting stop being separate stories.