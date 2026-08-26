Rwanda: Reg VC Could Lose Mugisha Amid Interests From Asian Clubs

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) head coach Benon Mugisha is reportedly attracting interest from several clubs in Asia, with some already holding talks with the Ugandan tactician following his successful 2025/26 season.

Mugisha has enjoyed an impressive spell since returning to REG in May 2025 on a two-year contract.

He began his second stint by guiding the club to victory in the Genocide Memorial Tournament before leading them on a successful league campaign that saw REG return to the final for the first time since 2023. They went on to defeat Police VC and lift the Rwanda Volleyball League title.

Mugisha also guided REG VC to a bronze medal at the 2026 African Men's Club Championship, which was held in Kigali in May. REG entered the continental competition on a wildcard.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: How champions REG VC rose from underdogs to comeback masters

With the volleyball season currently in the off-season, clubs are approaching players and coaches as they prepare for the new campaign, which is scheduled to begin on October 16.

A source close to Mugisha, who is currently in his native Uganda on holiday, told Times Sport that talks with at least one Asian club are ongoing.

Mugisha still has one year remaining on his contract with REG, but the club could consider releasing him if a substantial offer is made.

The interest from abroad comes after a highly successful season in which Mugisha established himself as one of the leading coaches in Rwanda's domestic volleyball scene.