Angolan President Congratulates Ukrainian Counterpart On Independence Day

25 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço on Monday congratulated the people and Government of Ukraine, as well as his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, on the 35th anniversary of the country's Independence, marked on 24 August.

In a message released by the President's Press Services, João Lourenço expressed confidence that Ukraine would soon find a path towards peace and reconciliation.

The Angolan Head of State said that, in such a context, Angola and Ukraine would be able to develop mutually beneficial cooperative relations capable of meeting the development and progress aspirations of both peoples.

In the message, João Lourenço also conveyed his wishes for good health and personal well-being to Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as continued success for the Ukrainian nation.

Ukraine proclaimed its independence on 24 August 1991 following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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