Africa: AU Reviews Documents for Extraordinary Summit in Luanda

Luanda — The Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) of the African Union (AU) on Tuesday reviewed draft documents for the extraordinary sessions of the Executive Council and the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, scheduled to take place in Luanda on 29 and 30 August.

The meeting, held by videoconference, was attended by Angola's Permanent Representative to the AU, Miguel César Domingos Bembe.

Under the theme "Strengthening mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution in Africa", the summit will be held at the Luanda Convention Centre.

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During the PRC's 8th meeting, representatives examined draft programmes and agendas for the two sessions, as well as the Luanda Decision, Action Plan and Implementation Matrix.

The proposed Luanda Decision aims to strengthen the AU's mechanisms for conflict prevention, management and resolution, based on an assessment of the instruments of the African Peace and Security Architecture and the African Governance Architecture.

The Action Plan sets out priorities for a more preventive approach to crises across the continent, while the Implementation Matrix defines operational measures, objectives, timelines and responsible entities.

Representatives also reviewed the draft declaration of the 8th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting between the AU, Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms, scheduled for 4 October in El Alamein, Egypt.

The extraordinary session in Luanda stems from an initiative by President João Lourenço in his capacity as the AU Champion for Peace and Reconciliation in Africa. ART/DOJ