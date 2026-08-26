Angola: Ombudsman Calls for Responsible Citizenship

Uíge — Ombudsman João Manuel Francisco Pinto on Tuesday called on citizens in Uíge Province to exercise their rights responsibly and with due respect for their duties and for public and private institutions.

João Manuel Francisco was speaking to the press after a meeting with Uíge Governor José Carvalho da Rocha, as part of a working visit to the province taking place from 25 to 28 August.

The Ombudsman stressed the importance of citizens being aware of their rights, freedoms and guarantees, as well as their corresponding duties, in order to promote social coexistence based on civic responsibility, respect and accountability.

"We cannot simply demand that our rights be respected when we fail to fulfil our duties," he said.

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According to the official, the exercise of citizenship must observe the limits established by law and be accompanied by respect for others, institutions, public order and security.

"If we want to be respected, we must respect others. If we want our good name to be respected, we must also respect the good name of others," he added.

João Manuel Francisco also advocated greater dissemination of information on citizens' rights, freedoms, guarantees and duties, particularly in provinces where Ombudsman services have not yet been established.

He explained that his visit to Uíge is intended to raise awareness of the institution and its functions among local communities, bring services closer to citizens and create conditions for the future establishment of Ombudsman offices in provinces that do not yet have them.

"There are provinces which, because of their cultural and demographic characteristics, as well as the existence of a critical civil society and an academic community, require greater awareness of the role of the Ombudsman," he said.

The Ombudsman clarified that the institution's role is not limited to receiving complaints, but also includes providing guidance to citizens and mediating situations arising from doubts or misunderstandings in their dealings with the Public Administration.

Regarding the situation in Uíge, João Manuel Francisco stressed the importance of ensuring that awareness campaigns on rights, freedoms and guarantees take into account the province's socio-cultural and historical characteristics.

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He therefore defended the continuation of public awareness initiatives on the responsible exercise of citizenship as a means of helping to prevent conflicts and strengthen social harmony.

During the working visit, lectures are scheduled on the Ombudsman's mandate and role in protecting citizens' rights, freedoms and guarantees.

The activities are aimed at representatives of the Public Administration, judges, public prosecutors, lawyers, religious leaders, traditional authorities, teachers, students and the general public.

The programme also includes meetings with citizens, visits to a correctional facility and a hospital.

A visit to the municipality of Negage is also planned, where the Ombudsman will meet municipal authorities, deliver a lecture, receive citizens and visit the local hospital.

The working visit forms part of the Ombudsman's Office initiatives aimed at bringing the institution closer to communities and promoting greater awareness of citizens' rights, freedoms, guarantees and duties.

JAR/DOJ