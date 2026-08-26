Ghana: Govt Urged to Step Up Fight Against Air Pollution

26 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The government has been urged to intensify efforts to tackle air pollution as growing exposure to polluted air threatens the health of thousands of people, particularly street vendors who spend long hours along busy roads.

Associate Professor of Environmental and Nutritional Epidemiology at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. Kofi Amegah, said stronger air pollution control measures, coupled with healthy dietary interventions, were urgently needed to reduce the health burden associated with polluted air.

 

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