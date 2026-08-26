Tanzania: Samia Endorses Nchimbi's Exit

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has accepted the resignation of Vice-President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, who has stepped down from office and retired from politics and public service.

A statement issued yesterday by Chief Secretary Dr Moses Kusiluka said that President Samia Suluhu Hassan has received the request by the Vice-President, Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi, to resign effective from September 4 this year, and she has accepted it.

Dr Kusiluka said other constitutional procedures to obtain a new Vice President will be undertaken.

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Dr Nchimbi announced his decision yesterday in a public statement shared through his Instagram account, saying he would resign from office and retire from politics and public service, bringing his tenure in the country's second highest office to an end.

He said his resignation will take effect on September 4 this year, less than a year after assuming the position. In his statement, Dr Nchimbi said he had formally written to the President informing her of his decision.

"I have decided to retire from politics and public service and will resign from the position of Vice-President," he said.

Dr Nchimbi said his decision fulfils a commitment he made to President Samia shortly after taking office, when he pledged to serve faithfully and step aside whenever a change was deemed necessary.

He thanked the President and the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) for the trust bestowed upon him, as well as Tanzanians for their support during his years in public service, pledging to continue serving the nation as a responsible citizen.

Under Article 50(2)(c) of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania, a Vice-President may leave office by resignation.

The Constitution further requires that where the office becomes vacant, the President must appoint a new VicePresident as soon as possible and, in any case, within 14 days, in accordance with Article 50(4).

The appointee must then be confirmed by the National Assembly by a majority vote and take the oath of office before assuming duties.

Dr Nchimbi's resignation comes about 295 days after he was sworn in on November 3, last year in Dodoma.

A seasoned politician, Dr Nchimbi has spent more than two decades in public leadership, rising through CCM ranks from youth leadership to senior party positions, including SecretaryGeneral.

He was first elected Member of Parliament for Songea Urban in 2005, a victory that paved the way for his appointment to various government positions, including deputy ministerial roles and later Cabinet posts.

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He served as Minister for Information, Culture and Sports and later Minister for Home Affairs before moving into diplomatic service, representing Tanzania as Ambassador to Brazil and Egypt.

In 2024, he returned to domestic politics as CCM Secretary-General before being named running mate to President Samia in the 2025 General Election, after which, he became VicePresident.