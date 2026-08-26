Tanzania: PM Urges Scientific Validation of Medicinal Plants

Tanga — PRIME Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba has called for intensified scientific research into medicinal plants, saying Tanzania can develop safe and proven medicines from its rich natural resources.

Speaking while closing the National Education, Skills and Innovation Week in Tanga on Monday, Dr Nchemba said stronger collaboration between the health and education sectors, as well as research institutions, was essential to ensure that promising traditional remedies undergo proper testing and certification.

He noted that Tanzania is endowed with a wide range of plants that have long been used in traditional treatment, adding that scientific studies are increasingly confirming their medicinal value.

"Our ancestors used medicinal plants to treat various diseases, and through scientific research we are continuing to discover that some of these plants have the potential to be used as treatment," he said.

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The Prime Minister cited innovations showcased during the event, including research by the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS), where scientists presented products believed to help treat prostate conditions.

He urged the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to work closely with the Ministry of Health and research institutions to ensure such products are subjected to rigorous scientific studies and receive the necessary approvals before being made available to the public.

Dr Nchemba said the process will help establish the safety, effectiveness and quality of the medicines, while creating opportunities for local manufacturing for both domestic use and export.

He also cautioned against the widespread promotion of unverified medicines, warning that desperate patients could easily be misled into using products whose safety and effectiveness have not been proven.

"Let us follow all the research procedures and establish evidence at every level, while obtaining the required certification so that these medicines can be safely used," he said.

The PM further called for a review of the terminology used to describe medicines developed from medicinal plants, particularly those that have undergone modern laboratory and industrial processes.

He questioned why such products should continue to be labelled as "traditional medicine" simply because they are derived from plants. "If it has gone through laboratory processes, passed all the required approvals and has been scientifically proven, it should be recognised as a medicine from Tanzania," he said.

Dr Nchemba added that many medicines produced globally are also plant-based, stressing that the source of raw materials should not determine whether a product is classified as traditional or modern.

He said regions such as Tanga, Tabora and Singida are rich in medicinal plants that could serve as valuable raw materials for pharmaceutical research and production if properly developed.

He urged researchers, universities and relevant institutions to work together to transform traditional knowledge into scientifically validated medicines that meet national and international standards.

The move, he said, would boost confidence in locally developed medicines, reduce reliance on unverified products and open opportunities for Tanzania to manufacture and export pharmaceutical products derived from its natural resources.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Caroline Nombo, said the National Education, Skills and Innovation Week continues to provide a platform for bringing together public and private stakeholders to promote education, skills and innovation.

She said this year's event attracted about 90 institutions that showcased innovations, technologies and products addressing various economic and social challenges.

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Prof Nombo noted that the celebrations featured the National Science, Technology and Innovation Competition (MAKISATU), where five winners presented innovations expected to be supported for further development and market entry.

She added that WorldSkills Tanzania competitions involved students from technical and vocational institutions in fields such as electrical installation, mechanical engineering, IoT, welding and tailoring, with top performers set to represent the country internationally.

A three-day conference discussed key issues in education, science and innovation, with recommendations to be compiled into a Technical White Paper for government consideration.

The week also included an InnoIP Tanzania workshop to equip women and youth innovators with skills to protect and commercialise their innovations.

Prof Nombo said clinics on intellectual property were also conducted to help innovators improve and protect their technologies.