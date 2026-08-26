Rwanda: Kinshasa Suspends Universities in AFC/M23-Controlled Areas

The Congolese government has suspended all academic and para-academic activities in public universities and higher learning institutions operating in AFC/M23-controlled areas in North and South Kivu province.

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In a letter dated August 20, the Minister of Higher Education, University, Scientific Research and Innovations, Marie-Thérèse Sombo, ordered the suspension of registrations, teaching, evaluations, deliberations and other academic activities that could lead to the awarding of degrees for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The affected institutions include the University of Goma (UNIGOM), ISC-Goma, ISTM-Goma, ISTA-Goma and ISP-Goma, as well as the Official University of Bukavu (UOB), ISC-Bukavu, ISTM-Bukavu, ISP-Bukavu, ISDR-Bukavu and ISAM-Bukavu.

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The institutions will remain suspended until further notice.

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The decision followed the installation of new management committees at several higher learning institutions in Bukavu by the AFC/M23 administation on August 12, which Kinshasa opposed.

The government said the security situation threatened the regular functioning of the institutions and the integrity of academic programmes.

The rebel movement had said the new leadership was part of efforts to reorganise and strengthen the governance of public institutions in areas under its control, with a focus on transparency, accountability, academic excellence and improving learning conditions.

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AFC/M23 deputy coordinator Bertrand Bisimwa rejected Kinshasa's decision on Wednesday, August 26, arguing that education should not be affected by the political and military conflict between the two parties.

Bisimwa said the national education sector should remain separate from political interests, accusing Kinshasa of turning education into an instrument in the conflict.

"The National Education sector must be kept out of the political sphere," he wrote in a post on X.

"The attempt by the Kinshasa regime to politically exploit and instrumentalize this sector, turning it into a weapon of war, reflects the current state of psychological uncertainty and lack of responsibility afflicting the Kinshasa regime."

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He further noted that the AFC/M23 had anticipated the possibility of such a decision and had already prepared an alternative system to prevent the suspension from disrupting students' education.

"In anticipation, our Movement had already sufficiently planned and prepared a substitute mechanism capable of countering any decision by the Kinshasa regime that would run counter to the interests of students and academic staff."

He said the alternative mechanism would be outlined in a circular and activated immediately, allowing students to continue their studies.

The suspension follows the interruption of other public activities in AFC/M23-controlled areas by Kinshasa, including the closure of banking services since the movement took control of Goma in early 2025.

It also adds to the difficulties facing efforts to establish common ground between Kinshasa and the AFC/M23, despite the ongoing Doha peace process seeking to end the conflict in eastern DR Congo.