Malawi: Mpesi and Three Top MEC Officials Face Abuse of Office and Money Laundering Charges

Former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi, 49, along with three fellow senior officials, are set to face charges of abuse of office and money laundering, police have confirmed, as the fallout from a growing scandal at the electoral body continues to escalate.

Deputy Police publicist Alfred Chimthere named the three other individuals facing charges alongside Mpesi as Director of Human Resources and Administration Dr Yasinto Chikapa, 59, Director of Finance Khumbo Alfred Phiri, 56, and Andrew Michael Kamkwala, 54, who serves as Chief Executive Officer responsible for Finance and Administration.

All four men remain in police custody after being arrested yesterday by the Fiscal Police, in a coordinated operation that has sent shockwaves through the electoral body's senior leadership.

The arrests come amid growing scrutiny of financial dealings within MEC, with the allegations of abuse of office and money laundering now placing significant pressure on the Commission to explain the conduct of some of its most senior officials.

Further details of the specific allegations against each individual are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the courts, with police confirming the four remain in custody as investigations continue.