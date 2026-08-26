Liberia: Geekor, Cezayir Renew Rivalry in Bettomax Champions Cup Final

MONROVIA — Theophilus Geekor and Turkish coach Ibrahim Cezayir will renew their growing coaching rivalry this weekend when Watanga FC face Bea Mountain FC in the Bettomax Champions Cup final.

Geekor, a football commentator who has also transitioned into coaching, remains unbeaten against Cezayir in their last two meetings. Their latest showdown comes with the Champions Cup title at stake.

Geekor enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2025-26, guiding Watanga to the Liberia Football Association First Division championship in his first season in charge.

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Bea Mountain emerged as Watanga's strongest challenger during the campaign, particularly after Cezayir took over as head coach.

The Turkish coach transformed Bea Mountain's fortunes after a difficult opening phase, turning the Gold Boys into serious title contenders within eight weeks.

Watanga entered their league meeting with a narrow two-point advantage over Bea Mountain, but Geekor's side delivered a commanding 4-2 victory to hand Cezayir his first defeat after an impressive unbeaten run.

The rivalry continued in the group stage of the Bettomax Champions Cup, where the two sides played to a scoreless draw.

Now, the coaches meet again with the trophy on the line.

For Bea Mountain, the final offers an opportunity to avenge last season's painful defeat, while Watanga are seeking silverware to lift the spirits of their supporters following their disappointment over missing out on the CAF interclub competitions.

Watanga booked their place in the final with a 2-0 semifinal victory over LPRC Oilers.

Kindness Cole and Varney B. Varney scored late to secure the win, although Varney will miss the final after receiving a second yellow card for removing his shirt during his goal celebration.

Under Geekor, Watanga have scored four goals in four Bettomax Champions Cup matches and secured their first-ever victory over LPRC Oilers in the competition.

That represents a significant improvement from their debut campaign, when they failed to score or earn a point.

Bea Mountain, meanwhile, advanced to the final after defeating LISCR FC 3-1 on Tuesday at the Tusa Field in Gardnersville.

Darius Garmondeh scored twice, while Emmanuel Williams added the other goal to send Cezayir's side through.

The Gold Boys have been the competition's most prolific side, scoring 12 goals on their way to the final.

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With the two coaches evenly matched in their recent meetings, the week's final promises another intriguing chapter in the growing Geekor-Cezayir rivalry.