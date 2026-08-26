Liberia: Tapha Manneh Returns to Lead Determine Girls in CAF Champions League Quest

MONROVIA — Liberian champions Determine Girls have brought back experienced Gambian coach Tapha Manneh to lead the club's campaign in the 2026 WAFU-A CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers in The Gambia.

Manneh returns to Determine Girls with previous experience in the competition. In 2023, he guided the Liberian champions to a third-place finish in the WAFU-A qualifiers.

His appointment comes as Determine Girls prepare to open their campaign Friday against USFAS Bamako of Mali at Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Manneh is a familiar figure in Liberian football, having coached several top clubs, including LISCR FC, Bea Mountain FC and Freeport FC. He has also worked with Liberia's men's under-20 national team.

The Gambian coach held his first training session with the team Tuesday, working alongside Nigerian tactician Joseph Adebola Sanya, coach Patience J. Gwah, physical trainer Emmanuel Z. Bearkie and goalkeeper coach Abu Sheriff.

The session focused on preparations for Friday's opening fixture as Determine Girls look to make a strong start to their continental campaign.

The Liberian champions have also bolstered their squad with several international signings.

Benin women's national team defender Damilola Okpara has joined from Assaba FA, while Nigerian international striker Chioma Success Wogu arrives from AS JRFA.

Wogu brings considerable experience from clubs across Africa and Europe, having played for FC Minsk of Belarus, Yanga Princess of Tanzania, IR Tangier of Morocco and Rivers Angels of Nigeria.

Determine Girls have also added Cameroon women's national team winger Juliet Tufoin Fein and Nigerian international goalkeeper Okeke Patience, who most recently played for Israeli Women's Premier League club Maccabi Panthers Ashdod.

Nigerian forward Mercy Omokwo has also joined the squad from Israeli club Bnot Netanya.

The reinforcements underline Determine Girls' ambition to make a deeper run in this year's WAFU-A qualifiers, with Manneh tasked with guiding the champions back to continental prominence.