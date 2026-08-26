Liberia: Ivar Jones Says Mcgill 'Scammed' Him in 2023 Election, Signals Possible Break With CDC

COTTON TREE — Margibi County District No. 2 Rep. Ivar K. Jones says his experience in the 2023 senatorial election has left him questioning his political future with the Coalition for Democratic Change, accusing former presidential chief of staff Nathaniel F. McGill of "scamming" him politically.

Jones made the allegations Monday during a local radio program, claiming he supported McGill's Senate bid while McGill backed Massa Williams against him.

Jones said he invested significant political effort in McGill's campaign based on an expectation of reciprocal support but later discovered that McGill was allegedly supporting Williams, his opponent.

"I got stabbed in the back at the dying minute," Jones said.

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He said he would have changed his position had he known about McGill's alleged support for Williams before Election Day.

"If I had known before Election Day, I would have changed my decision. I would have gone back to my supporters and told them not to vote for McGill," Jones said.

Jones also alleged that Mark Nuah facilitated the political arrangement.

He said the campaign operated under the code "1843," which he explained as former President George Weah's number 18, McGill's number 4 and his own number 3.

Jones said his experience reinforced what he described as a common law of politics: people who support others generally expect support in return.

$75,000 Project Allegation

Jones, who chairs the Margibi Legislative Caucus, also called on McGill to account for US$75,000 he said was allocated for a legislative project in the 2024 national budget.

Jones questioned what happened to the money, alleging that McGill has not accounted for the funds. He contrasted the alleged lack of accountability with a recent clinic project undertaken by Sen. James Emmanuel Nuquay, which he cited as an example of tangible legislative development.

The US$75,000 allegation could not be independently verified from the information available. McGill has not publicly responded to the claim.

Questions Over CDC Future

Jones said his concerns extend beyond McGill, alleging that several CDC figures and political actors in Margibi County failed to support his 2023 senatorial bid.

He suggested that some county-level political actors residing in District No. 2 may have been influenced by McGill not to support his candidacy. Jones provided no evidence to substantiate that allegation.

His comments come amid a continuing dispute with CDC leadership.

In November 2024, Jones was among several CDC lawmakers suspended during the political conflict surrounding efforts to remove then-Speaker J. Fonati Koffa from the leadership of the House of Representatives.

Jones said his suspension remains in effect and accused the party of violating his rights by failing to follow its own constitutional procedures.

According to Jones, the CDC constitution requires an investigation of a suspended executive committee member within 30 working days. He said he has written the party leadership requesting an investigation but has received no action.

The unresolved suspension, he said, has contributed to his uncertainty about remaining with the party.

Asked whether he would seek reelection on the CDC ticket in 2029, Jones expressed strong reservations.

"It will be like I will be taking myself to the slaughterhouse," he said.

Although Jones did not announce a formal departure from the CDC, his remarks suggest he may be considering an independent candidacy or another political platform.

Jones Backs Nuquay

Amid his criticism of his former political alliance, Jones has endorsed Margibi Sen. James Emmanuel Nuquay for reelection.

Jones said Margibi should preserve what he described as a longstanding political tradition in which Senate representation alternates between the upper and lower parts of the county at different election periods.

He described Nuquay as an experienced legislator whose years in the Legislature have made him an asset to Liberia.

Jones said his support for Nuquay is unwavering and dismissed opposition to the senator's reelection bid as baseless.

He also said the upcoming election would give him an opportunity to vote for Nuquay for the first time.

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The endorsement is politically notable because Jones previously challenged Nuquay for the Senate seat and finished second in the 2020 election before later winning election to the House of Representatives for Margibi County District No. 2.

From Independent Candidate to CDC Lawmaker

Jones, chief executive officer of Favor Marketing, entered electoral politics in 2017 as an independent candidate.

He joined the CDC in 2020 and subsequently contested the Margibi senatorial election, finishing second to Nuquay. He later won election to the House of Representatives for Margibi County District No. 2.

His latest comments could mark a significant shift in his political trajectory as political actors begin positioning themselves for the 2029 elections.

For Jones, the question now appears to be whether he remains with the CDC, seeks another political platform or returns to the independent route through which he first entered electoral politics.

Attempts to contact McGill, who is reportedly out of the country, were unsuccessful. WhatsApp calls and text messages sent to him went unanswered.