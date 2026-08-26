South Africa: Media Alert - Committee On Electricity and Energy to Receive Responses On the Gas Bill

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Electricity and Energy will tomorrow receive responses from the Department of Electricity and Energy to written submissions received on the Gas Bill [B6 - 2026].

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the committee to examine the department's responses to issues raised by stakeholders during the public participation process conducted earlier in August 2026. The committee held public hearings over a period of two days, which were conducted virtually, where stakeholders had an opportunity to present their inputs on the Bill.

The Bill's objective is to modernise South Africa's regulatory framework for the gas sector and to strengthen the country's long-term energy security. The Bill proposes the repeal of the existing Gas Act of 2001 and introduces a more responsive framework that considers technological advancements, investment needs and the evolving energy landscape.

Meeting details are as follows:

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Date: Wednesday, 26 August 2026

Time: 09:30 - 14:00

Platform: Virtual platform

Members of the public may follow the meeting live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408), via livestream on Parliament's YouTube channel, and on Parliament's Twitter page using the links below. Viewers may also subscribe to the YouTube channel to receive notifications of live broadcasts.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA