Malians Say Climate Change Is Making Life Worse, Call for Collective Action

Majority support investment in infrastructure and renewable energy.

Key findings

Almost half of Malians say flooding (48%) and drought (47%) have become more severe in their area over the past 10 years, and four in 10 (39%) say crop failure has worsened.

In substantial numbers, Malians report that they have had to adjust their lives in response to changing weather patterns. Adjustments include reducing livestock holdings or changing grazing patterns (33% of those who own livestock), reducing or rescheduling outdoor work (32%), changing the types of crops they plant or the foods they eat (31%), reducing water consumption or changing water sources (30%), and moving to a different place of residence (13%).

Among all respondents, majorities express support for a variety of potential policy responses to changes in climate, including investment in more resilient infrastructure (86%), investment in wind and solar technologies (84%), greater pressure on developed countries for climate aid (74%), and a ban on tree cutting for firewood or charcoal (68%).

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Africa's Sahel region has become one of the world's most visible frontlines of climate disruption. As the continent deals with accelerating warming, the Sahel is one of the hardest-hit subregions, projected to warm at least 2°C in the short term - 1.5 times the global average (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, 2021; Sahel Alliance, 2024). According to recent United Nations reports, nearly 4 million people across the Sahel have been displaced by the combined pressures of climate change, conflict, and food insecurity, a two-thirds increase in just five years (Mishra, 2025; United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, 2025).

Mali stands at the epicentre of this regional crisis. Over the past half-century, the country has endured at least 40 climate-related shocks, including severe droughts and destructive floods, which have affected hundreds of thousands of people and caused millions of dollars in agricultural losses (Rousselle, 2025; UN Sustainable Development Group, 2025). Extreme heat is becoming a defining feature of Mali's climate trajectory; a recent report indicates that human-caused climate change made heatwaves in the country at least five times more likely (Climate Central, 2025).

In light of these challenges, Mali's government has undertaken several initiatives to strengthen climate resilience. One of the earliest national efforts was the 2007 National Adaptation Programme of Action, which identified urgent climate priorities in agriculture, water resources, forestry, and public health and outlined targeted interventions to address immediate vulnerabilities and guide long-term adaptation planning (United Nations Development Programme, n.d.). Building on this foundation, Mali has developed broader climate policies and action plans aimed at integrating adaptation into national development strategies (Generis Global Legal Services, 2024).

In recent years, Mali has advanced decentralised climate adaptation to help local communities identify and respond to climate risks. Through the Decentralising Climate Funds initiative, the government has piloted locally managed climate finance mechanisms that empower municipalities to plan and implement adaptation projects tailored to their needs (Near East Foundation, 2024). These efforts have supported investments in water infrastructure, land restoration, and climate-resilient livelihoods.

A special module in Afrobarometer's Round 10 survey (2024) explores experiences, awareness, and attitudes related to climate change in Mali. Findings show that about half of citizens report increasingly severe flooding and drought in their regions. Many households have been forced to make significant adjustments to their daily lives to cope with shifting weather patterns, including changes in grazing practices and food and water consumption.

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Among the almost two-thirds of Malians who are aware of climate change, a significant majority report that it is worsening their lives, and most call for urgent climate action by both the Malian government and developed countries, even if such measures entail substantial costs. Most say developed countries have an obligation to help fund Mali's climate adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Strong majorities also endorse a range of possible policy responses, including greater investment in climate-resilient infrastructure and renewable energy.

Wallelign S. Hassen Wallelign S. Hassen is a researcher at the University of Florida.