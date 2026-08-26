Somalia: AUSSOM Nigerian Police Commander Renews Pledge to Support Peace and Security in Somalia

Mogadishu — At the Al-Jazeera II Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Mogadishu, the air carries a heavy stillness - a hard-won quiet maintained by 159 personnel of the Nigerian Formed Police Unit (NFPU) under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), in tandem with Ugandan troops serving. At the centre of this operational shield stands Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abraham Laban, the NFPU-13 commander who views Somalia's security as a testament to African self-reliance.

Established to house AUSSOM personnel following their relocation from the Mogadishu International Stadium, a move designed to facilitate the stadium's rehabilitation and return to the Somali public, the base has become a cornerstone of stability in the capital.

CSP Abraham's contribution to Somalia rests on the core pillars of the AUSSOM police mandate: public order management, joint operational patrols with the Somali Police Force (SPF), and providing vital escorts for AUSSOM and United Nations (UN) personnel.

"The hallmark of this mission is teamwork," he says. "We work within a multi-dimensional environment alongside military and civilian components. Our goal is a common one: the stability of Somalia."

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CSP Laban, a master's holder in peace studies and conflict resolution from Taraba State University in Nigeria, has a credential that transforms his command from policing into a sophisticated exercise in peacebuilding.

According to him, commanding a unit of 159 officers in a high-threat zone requires more than just tactical expertise; it requires a deep understanding of human endurance. For CSP Laban, the operational readiness of his personnel is inextricably linked to their mental health.

"I check regularly on the personnel who are down as a result of stress," he explains. "We manage that through sporting activities and constant debriefs to ensure our professionalism never wavers."

His typical day begins at the crack of dawn. Before the heat of the Somali sun takes hold, CSP Laban is already deep into operational briefings, feedback loops, and facility inspections. However, his most vital inspections are not of hardware but of morale.

Under CSP Laban's tenure, the NFPU-13 has evolved into a versatile force. In response to a shortage of AUSSOM Individual Police Officers (IPOs), his team has stepped in to bridge the gap, providing the requisite training and professional development of SPF.

"I have personally led patrol teams into the heart of Mogadishu--navigating nooks and crannies that have been difficult for many to access," CSP Laban says.

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Perhaps one of the most significant achievements under his command is the sustained security at the Al-Jazeera base. While the surrounding environment remains volatile, Laban's Area of Responsibility (AoR) has seen a marked period of calm.

This proactive stance has yielded tangible results at the Al-Jazeera base. In a region where mortar fire was once a rhythmic disruption of life, the silence now speaks volumes. "This is a record we have set through vigilance and God's grace, and we intend to maintain it."

CSP Laban's motivation in serving for AUSSOM is rooted in the legacy of Pan-Africanists like Kwame Nkrumah and Julius Nyerere. He views the Nigerian presence in Somalia as a fulfilment of a continental duty, an acknowledgement that the security of Lagos is inextricably tied to the peace of Mogadishu. "As Nigerians, we know we will never have true peace in our own country if Somalia does not have peace," CSP Laban says.