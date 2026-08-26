South Sudan Vows Probe After Two Ethiopian Peacekeepers Killed in Jonglei Ambush - Ethiopia, UN and Egypt Condemn Attack

Addis Abeba — Two Ethiopian peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) were killed and three others injured when an armed group ambushed a joint UN patrol in Jonglei State, South Sudan, on 24 August, according to South Sudanese authorities and the United Nations.

The attack occurred as the patrol convoy was travelling from Bor towards Pajut. South Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the convoy came under attack by armed elements approximately 10 kilometers from Jalle along the route to Pajut.

The convoy comprised eight vehicles carrying 38 people, including Ethiopian peacekeepers, UNMISS civilian and military personnel, and four members of the South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS).

According to UNMISS, seven people were injured in the attack, including three Ethiopian peacekeepers, two UNMISS civilian staff and two SSNPS personnel. The injured were evacuated and are receiving medical treatment and were reported to be in stable condition.

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The Ethiopian Embassy in Juba paid tribute to the fallen peacekeepers, condemning what it described as an attack on Ethiopian "blue helmets" serving the cause of peace and stability in South Sudan.

Downloading Interactive Geographic Maps The Embassy expressed condolences to the families and colleagues of the two peacekeepers and wished those injured a full recovery. It also called on the relevant authorities to conduct a prompt investigation and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

South Sudan's government also condemned the attack and called for a joint and thorough investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify those responsible.

Discover morepoliticsSubscribing To Local News PublicationsAnalyzing Demographic Market DataSubscribing To Political News OutletsStreaming Historical War DocumentariesNewspapersExploring African Diaspora Media "The Government of the Republic of South Sudan unequivocally condemns this attack," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement issued on 25 August, adding that those found responsible would be held accountable in accordance with the law.

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to working with UNMISS and relevant national authorities to strengthen security coordination and operational cooperation, while recognizing the contribution of UN personnel and peacekeepers, including Ethiopians, to the mission's mandate.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the ambush "in the strongest possible terms" and expressed condolences to the families of the two Ethiopian peacekeepers and their respective governments.

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UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths and called for a swift and full recovery for those injured.

Guterres stressed that attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes, according to the United Nations, and called for all attacks on peacekeepers to be promptly investigated and those responsible effectively prosecuted and held accountable.

Following the attack, UNMISS deployed a Quick Reaction Force by road and evacuated the injured by air.

Egypt also condemned the attack, with its Foreign Ministry reaffirming Cairo's rejection of violence targeting UN peacekeepers and personnel. Egypt stressed the need to ensure the safety and security of UN mission members so they can carry out their mandate, while calling for those responsible to be brought to justice.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry extended condolences to the victims' families and the United Nations, wished those injured a speedy recovery and reaffirmed Egypt's support for efforts aimed at promoting security, stability and peace in South Sudan.

Jonglei State has remained one of the areas affected by persistent insecurity and armed violence in South Sudan. The latest attack comes as UN peacekeepers continue to operate in the country in support of efforts to protect civilians and advance peace and stability.