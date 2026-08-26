Uganda: I Won't Shield Culprits, Speaker Oboth Warns As Agencies

KAMPALA -- Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth Oboth has warned that his office will not be used to exert undue influence on parliamentary committee leaders or shield individuals from scrutiny.

Oboth said parliamentary committees process business on behalf of the House and should be allowed to carry out their oversight functions without interference.

His warning comes amid concerns over government agencies and public officials who have allegedly refused to appear before parliamentary committees to account for public resources.

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In a firm communication to Parliament, the Speaker said he had noted attempts by some entities to approach his office to lobby against or block committee summons.

"My office shall not be used to exert undue influence on Committee Chairpersons to shield culprits from scrutiny. Committees work on behalf of this House. I will not entertain side engagements aimed at compromising their work," Oboth said.

He directed all entities summoned by parliamentary committees to respect Parliament and appear as required, saying refusal to do so undermines Parliament's constitutional mandate to oversee the use of public resources.

"If you receive public resources, you must account. No one is above accountability. I direct all those invited by Committees to appear without fail," he added.

Members of Parliament welcomed the directive, saying some officials and government agencies had become habitual defaulters, frustrating the work of oversight committees.

"Some MDAs think they are untouchable. The Speaker's statement is timely and we must enforce it," an MP said.

Oboth said Parliament would invoke its powers under the Constitution and Rules of Procedure to compel witnesses who continue to defy committee summons.

The Speaker's directive reinforces the role of parliamentary committees in scrutinising government expenditure and demanding accountability from institutions and officials entrusted with public resources.