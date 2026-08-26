Malawi: Diplomat's Social Media Attacks On Opposition Figures Spark Debate Over Political Neutrality of Malawi Foreign Service Officers

A Malawian diplomat has come under growing scrutiny over a series of public social media posts attacking opposition figures, with critics questioning whether such conduct is appropriate for a serving member of the foreign service.

Leonard Chimbanga, who serves as First Secretary (Political) at Malawi's High Commission in Pretoria, has in recent days used Facebook to defend Sports and Youth Minister Alfred Gangata in an ongoing row over a church donation, branding criticism of the minister as "bodza" -- Chichewa for lies -- and dismissing it as misleading and malicious.

Chimbanga has also directed criticism at former president Lazarus Chakwera, dismissing as laughable suggestions that Chakwera could seek to contest the 2030 presidential election, and has posted further attacks targeting the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and other opposition figures.

The posts have drawn criticism from sources aligned with MCP, who argue that a serving diplomat engaging so directly and combatively in domestic political disputes sits uneasily with the expected conduct of foreign service officers.

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Critics point out that Chimbanga's posts have come shortly after he completed pre-posting training at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a programme typically intended to prepare diplomats for the conventions and expectations of their role, including maintaining a degree of neutrality and restraint in public political matters.

The criticism raises broader questions about where the line falls between a diplomat's personal political views and their official responsibilities, particularly when posts target named domestic political figures using language more commonly associated with partisan campaigning than diplomatic communication.

Neither Chimbanga nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a public response to the criticism at the time of writing.

It remains unclear whether the Ministry of Foreign Affairs intends to address the propriety of diplomatic staff engaging publicly in domestic political disputes of this nature.