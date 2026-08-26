Kenya: No, Kenya's Chief Justice Martha Koome Didn't Issue Letter On Alleged Attempts to Interfere With Supreme Court Case

IN SHORT: A document circulating on social media claims Kenya's top judge accused former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua, former chief justice David Maraga and politician Kalonzo Musyoka of attempting to interfere with a case before the supreme court. But the document is fake, and the judiciary has disowned it.

A document that appears to be an official statement by Kenya's chief justice Martha Koome is circulating on social media.

The document is titled: "Statement by CJ Martha Koome on reported attempts to interfere with the independence of the Supreme Court."

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It began circulating on 17 August 2026, days after former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua approached the court of appeal to challenge a high court judgment upholding his impeachment.

The document claims that deputy chief justice Philomena Mwilu lodged a formal complaint with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) over alleged attempts to influence her in relation to a matter pending before the supreme court. It links the complaint to a constitutional petition over the eligibility of impeached public officers to contest the elections.

Part of the documents reads:

DCJ Mwilu's complaint names, as the principal beneficiary of the alleged interference, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, an impeached public officer with a direct and declared interest in the outcome of the said petition. The DCJ further reports that the approaches were made not by Mr. Gachagua directly, but through two individuals whose standing as officers of this court makes their alleged conduct all the more grave: former Chief Justice Hon. David Maraga and Senior Counsel Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka, SC.

Gachagua was Kenya's deputy president from 2022 until he was impeached and removed from office in October 2024. He denied any wrongdoing and said the impeachment was politically motivated.

Gachagua challenged his removal in court through several petitions and appeals. In January 2026, the supreme court dismissed applications related to the dispute. In June, the high court also upheld his impeachment, leaving his removal from office in place.

David Maraga served as the country's chief justice from 2016 to 2021. He gained international recognition in 2017 when he led the supreme court decision that annulled the presidential election, the first time a court in Africa had overturned a presidential vote.

Since leaving the judiciary, Maraga has remained active in public debates on governance and constitutionalism.

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Kalonzo Musyoka is a veteran lawyer with a long political career spanning more than 40 years and is the leader of the Wiper Patriotic Front. He served as Kenya's vice president from 2008 to 2010 and has declared his intention to contest the presidency in the 2027 polls.

The circulating document contains serious allegations and uses the judiciary's branding. But is it authentic? We checked.

Red Flags

The document contains red flags that raise suspicion.

Although it bears the supreme court letterhead, the opening paragraph states that the JSC is issuing the statement, and much of the document purports to announce decisions made by the commission.

It also contains noticeable typographical and punctuation errors, including "formerDeputy President" without a space and "DCJ Mwilu,s private residence".

Fake letter

On 17 August 2026, the judiciary published a public notice on its official social media accounts responding directly to the circulating document.

"The Judiciary wishes to categorically state that the letter is *FAKE*. It was neither authored nor issued by the Hon. Chief Justice, her Office, nor any authorised organ of the Judiciary," it said.

It described the fabrication of official communication as a serious matter, particularly when it was used to attribute positions to the judiciary.

The judiciary also warned against using the chief justice's name and authority to lend credibility to political messaging or misinformation.

The circulating letter is fake.