Kenya: Ruto Vows to Crush Goonism As Murkomen Dismisses 'National Crisis' Claims

Nairobi — President William Ruto has warned individuals involved in political violence that the Government will take action against them, as he urged residents of Emurua Dikirr in Narok County to maintain peace ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kenyan Lifestyle MagazineSpeaking during a development tour of the area on Wednesday, President Ruto said stability and unity were essential for residents to pursue development without disruption.

"We want peace in this area. We want unity among the people here so that we can plan and pursue development together. We do not want hostility, conflict or chaos," he said.

The President said his administration would not allow criminal groups or individuals to use violence to intimidate residents or interfere with their activities.

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"As for the issue of goons, we will deal with it. We are saying we want peace so that we can move forward together," he said.

His remarks came as he inspected the Emurua Dikirr Modern Market and presided over the laying of the foundation stone for the Boma Yangu Transmara East KMTC Students' Village.

President Ruto said development projects could only be sustained in an environment where communities worked together and rejected violence.

The warning comes against the backdrop of growing political activity ahead of the 2027 elections, with concerns over the alleged use of criminal gangs to disrupt political gatherings and intimidate opponents.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has previously rejected suggestions that Kenya is facing a national security crisis because of the reported activities of goons and criminal gangs.

Kenyan Lifestyle MagazineSpeaking in Eldoret last Friday, Mr Murkomen said politicians were exaggerating isolated incidents for political purposes and accused some leaders of lacking ideas to engage voters peacefully.

"Those trying to say this country is in a crisis because of goons are liars," he said.

The Interior CS argued that some politicians resorted to hiring groups to cause disruptions because they were unable to conduct peaceful campaigns.

"The crisis in the country is a 'bankruptcy of ideas of politicians unable to campaign ', and they go and 'sanya' goons to fight themselves and make it a national crisis," he said.

Mr Murkomen maintained that Kenya remained secure and there was no national crisis arising from the incidents.

"There is no national crisis. Kenya is safe," he said.

Police have also come under scrutiny over allegations of collusion with criminal groups involved in political activities.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat has denied claims that officers are working with or supporting gangs, insisting that the National Police Service remains committed to enforcing the law.

"There is no collusion by any police officers. We are there to reinforce the laws provided for," Mr Lagat said.

He said the police were not partisan and had the capacity to respond to criminal activities linked to gangs.

"I don't believe police are partisan to this. What we know is that it's possible to deal with this," he said.

Mr Lagat acknowledged that police had faced challenges involving goons and criminal gangs but said measures had been put in place to prevent such groups from creating insecurity.

"I'm aware we have had challenges of goons and criminal gangs. We have put in place strategies that will manage this kind of uncalled-for insecurity situations as a result of goons," he said.

The Deputy Inspector General called for a broader response involving political, religious and community leaders, as well as young people and students, arguing that the police could not address the problem alone.

"This is not an issue of national police alone. It's an issue of everybody; political and religious class, students, youth to work with police and stop these criminal gangs," he said.

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National Assembly Administration and Internal Security Committee chairman Gabriel Tongoyo has, meanwhile, blamed political actors for the proliferation of criminal groups.

Mr Tongoyo said the involvement of politicians in sponsoring gangs remained a major concern as the country heads towards the next election.

"What we are seeing in the country, these gangs and criminal groupings, almost entirely, if not all, are being sponsored by politicians, the man in tie and big offices," he said.

The contrasting remarks by Government officials come amid heightened debate over political violence, with leaders under pressure to ensure that the 2027 election campaigns do not become a trigger for organised violence.

President Ruto's call for calm in Emurua Dikirr adds to growing calls for political actors and security agencies to prevent the use of gangs and other organised groups to disrupt political activities or threaten citizens.