Harambee Stars defender Collins Sichenje is looking to make a positive impression on Charlton Athletic fans when they face Tottenham Hotspur in a Carabao Cup fixture on Wednesday night.

Kenya Economic ReportsThe 22-year-old says he relishes the challenge of playing at the North London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where the Addicks will be outnumbered by the home fans.

"All the Charlton fans are amazing and they did a great job at the West Ham game because you could hear them loud in front of the 60,000 fans. No matter how many they come, we just use their strength and fight for them because they deserve it," Sichenje said.

The towering centreback could well earn a starting berth in Nathan Jones' side for the fixture, having played sparingly in 2026/27 thus far.

He played six minutes in their first match of the English Championship, a 2-1 win over Derby, before earning a further 14 minutes in last weekend's 2-1 victory over West Ham.

While Sichenje will be the chomping at the bit to gather more minutes under his belt, fellow Kenyan Timothy Ouma remains on the fringes of the first team.

Kenya Economic ReportsThe former Nairobi City Stars midfielder joined Charlton a fortnight ago, on loan from Czech giants Slavia Prague.

Ouma is yet to feature as he continues building on his fitness behind closed doors, and fighting hard to make his way to playing squad.