Mozambique: INSS Strengthens Staff Technical Skills Following Corruption Scandals

Maputo — Mozambique's National Social Security Institute (INSS) has decided to strengthen technical skills of employees involved in public procurement processes, at a time when the sector is facing new legal challenges following corruption scandals involving the institute's high-ranking officials.

Last April, the country's Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic), in coordination with the Central Office for the Fight Against Corruption (GCCC), detained the INSS Director-General, Joaquim Siúta; the Financial Director, Jaime Nhavene; the head of INSS procurement, José Chidengo; and a businessman named Aboobacar Sumaila.

They are accused of embezzling over 433 million meticais (6.7 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate). The case involves in total seven defendants, "indicted for crimes of embezzlement, mismanagement, active corruption, and criminal conspiracy."

According to the country's Attorney General's Office (PGR), the corruption scheme began when the INSS signed two service contracts valued at 48.5 million meticais with a company owned by Aboobacar Sumaila. Nevertheless, instead of paying the agreed amount to the service provider, the INSS managers paid "an amount above what was contracted, causing a loss of approximately 433 million meticais."

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In order to avoid further similar scandals, according to Daniel Simbanai, INSS Social Security Director, the training aims to harmonize procedures and update the knowledge of professionals directly involved in public procurement processes.

"This training responds to the challenges of the moment and will serve to ensure a better understanding of the relevant matters and the consequent harmonization of procedures. This brings together 29 employees from different provinces of the country and the INSS central services who are assigned to the Procurement Management and Execution Units (UGEA)", Simbane said.

The training is being delivered by officials from the PGR, the GCCC, the Functional Procurement Supervision Unit (UFSA) and the Administrative Tribunal, institutions with a significant role in monitoring, supervising and promoting the legality of public procurement processes.

By investing in the professional development of its staff, the INSS seeks to ensure that UGEAs are better prepared to meet the requirements of the current legal framework, reduce risks in administrative processes and strengthen institutional transparency and integrity.