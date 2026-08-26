Kenya: Ruto to Headline Amcham Business Summit in September

Nairobi — President William Ruto will serve as the chief guest at the 2026 American Chamber of Commerce Kenya (AmCham) Business Summit scheduled for September 9-10 in Nairobi.

The summit, to be held at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club, will bring together government and business leaders from Kenya, the United States and East Africa to discuss trade and investment opportunities.

The two-day meeting will focus on seven sectors: agriculture, digital economy, energy and infrastructure, manufacturing, healthcare, critical minerals and the creative economy.

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It will feature policy discussions, sector investment sessions, government-business engagements and business-to-business meetings aimed at creating new investment and trade partnerships.

AmCham Kenya Board President Angela Ng'ang'a said Ruto's participation would send a positive signal to investors considering Kenya.

"President Ruto's participation is a strong signal to investors that Kenya is ready to compete for capital," Ng'ang'a said.

She said closer cooperation between government and the private sector was important in creating a predictable investment environment.

U.S. Embassy Kenya Chargé d'Affaires Susan Burns said the summit would provide an opportunity to strengthen commercial ties between Kenya and the United States.

"The United States and Kenya share a strong and growing commercial partnership, built on a shared commitment to innovation, investment, and real prosperity for both Kenyans and Americans," Burns said.

The summit is being convened by AmCham Kenya and the U.S. Embassy in Kenya and co-hosted by the Government through the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry.

Other partners include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Invest Kenya, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency and AmCham chapters from Uganda, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Organisers expect the summit to generate new investment opportunities and advance discussions on policies aimed at supporting economic growth across East Africa.