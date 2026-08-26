Kenya: KCB Reports Foxcapital to DCI Over Alleged Forged Documents in Sh126bn Suit

Nairobi — KCB Bank Kenya has reported Foxcapital Investment Limited to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over alleged use of falsified banking and internal documents in a commercial dispute involving nearly Sh126 billion.

General ReferenceIn a complaint to the DCI's Banking Fraud Investigations Unit, KCB accused Foxcapital of filing documents and making statements under oath in High Court Commercial Suit No. E533 of 2026 that the bank says are forged or were not authorised by KCB.

The dispute involves an alleged transfer of €978.68 million (Sh147,6 billion), equivalent to about Sh126 billion, which Foxcapital claims was sent by BB Biotech AG from an account at UBS Switzerland AG to its euro account at KCB's Sarit Centre Branch on November 28, 2025.

KCB has disputed the authenticity of documents Foxcapital is relying on to support its claim.

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Among the documents questioned by the bank are purported SWIFT messages, including an MT103 message allegedly issued by UBS Switzerland AG, as well as documents presented as internal KCB records.

"We are writing to lodge a complaint against Foxcapital Investment Limited with respect to representations made under oath and documents filed in High Court Commercial Suit No. E533 of 2026," KCB said in its complaint.

The bank also questioned a purported P1 Incident Report dated April 17, 2026, which was allegedly issued by John Ndegwa, identified in the court papers as KCB's Head of Compliance & Ethics.

KCB further raised questions over an alleged Financial Crime Review and AML/CFT Clearance dated May 18, 2026, purportedly authored by Chanya Kombo, identified as the bank's AML Compliance Manager.

The lender has provided the DCI with an affidavit sworn by David Dudi Akech on August 3, 2026, together with documents filed in support of Foxcapital's claim.

The complaint now places the disputed documents under criminal investigation, separate from the commercial proceedings before the High Court.

However, KCB's allegations have not been independently established. The filing of a complaint does not amount to a finding of criminal wrongdoing, with any determination on whether the documents were falsified expected to depend on investigations and, where applicable, court proceedings.

The High Court case will separately determine the underlying dispute between Foxcapital and KCB over the alleged Sh126 billion transaction.