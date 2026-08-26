Ghana: Gipa Invites Investors to Invest Ghana Summit

26 August 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

The Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) has invited investors, business leaders and prospective investment partners to participate in the maiden Invest Ghana Summit scheduled to take place later this year.

The summit is expected to provide a platform for participants to engage government leaders, policymakers, business executives and other key stakeholders on investment opportunities in Ghana, while exploring strategic partnerships to support sustainable economic growth.

The Principal Investment Promotion Officer at GIPA, Mr Christopher Sedor, extended the invitation during engagements with investors at Invest Fest 2026 in Atlanta, United States of America (USA), where he spoke on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of GIPA, Mr Simon Madjie.

Mr Sedor indicated that the summit would showcase Ghana's investment potential and bring together government leaders, policymakers, investors, captains of industry, diplomats, development partners, multinational corporations, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and members of the business community from Ghana and beyond.

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He said Ghana offered investment opportunities across several sectors, including agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, energy, technology and digital services, tourism and hospitality, real estate, infrastructure and logistics.

Mr Sedor noted that the Government's 24-Hour Economy policy was creating opportunities for increased production and greater private-sector participation, urging investors to take advantage of the Summit to explore available opportunities.

He said participants would have the opportunity to establish business connections, identify potential investment projects and explore strategic partnerships with Ghanaian businesses and relevant government institutions.

The invitation followed GIPA's engagements with investors at Invest Fest, where the authority showcased Ghana's investment opportunities through the Ghana Pavilion and sessions organised on the GIPA stage.

The GIPA investment delegation comprised Ms Manuela Adu, Head of Protocol; Mrs Bridget Odei, Principal Investment Promotion Officer; and Mr Raphael Apetorgbor, Assistant Public Relations Officer.

The delegation also highlighted provisions of the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority Act, 2026 (Act 1173), including the citizenship-by-investment framework, which is expected to strengthen Ghana's appeal to high-net-worth investors.

GIPA is expected to implement the provision in collaboration with the Ministry for the Interior as part of efforts to enhance Ghana's investment environment and attract more international capital.

The authority's participation at Invest Fest was undertaken in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, with participation from private-sector partners, Adansie Travel and Tours and Sunseekers Travel and Tours.

The engagements formed part of GIPA's broader efforts to position Ghana as a competitive investment destination, deepen engagement with international investors and create opportunities for partnerships that support sustainable economic growth.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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