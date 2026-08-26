Mozambique: Ingd Hands Over Food Assistance to More Than 1800 Households

Maputo — Mozambique's relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), has handed over food assistance to a total of 1,880 households affected by floods last January in the southern Maputo province.

The assistance covered 310 households in the district of Namaacha, Moamba (670), in Boane (430), and Matutuine (470) as part of an initiative aimed at supporting households affected by extreme weather events.

Each family received a food kit consisting of 25 kilograms of rice, an equal amount of maize flour, three kilograms of sugar, five kilograms of butter beans, and two liters of cooking oil.

In a statement, INGD explained that the distributed products are intended to ensure the subsistence of the beneficiary households for a period of one month. "During the implementation of the initiative, priority was given to individuals and families considered most vulnerable, with the aim of ensuring that assistance reached the most affected households and addressed their immediate needs", reads the note.

This action is part of the response and recovery efforts aimed at communities affected by the floods in Maputo province.

According to official data, floods affected over 36,000 people in Maputo province.