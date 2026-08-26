Malawi: OG Issa Hands Flames Legends K10 Million Lifeline As Tributes Pour in for Football's Forgotten Heroes

OG Issa Smart Electronics has stepped up with a generous K10 million donation to the Flames Legends Association (FLA), providing crucial financial backing for the organisation's annual general meeting and medical scheme as it continues its mission to support Malawi's former national team stars.

The cheque was formally handed over during a ceremony in Lilongwe on Wednesday, with Smart Electronics shop manager Naresh Kumar explaining that the contribution was as much a gesture of gratitude as it was financial support.

Kumar said the donation was intended to honour former players for the immense contribution they made to Malawian football during their careers, recognising the legacy they left behind long after hanging up their boots.

FLA, which represents former Malawi national team players and works to safeguard their welfare in retirement, welcomed the donation warmly, confirming the funds would go directly toward helping the association meet its core objectives.

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The Flames Legends Association has increasingly become a vital support network for former internationals, many of whom face financial and medical challenges after their playing careers end, with limited pension or welfare structures traditionally in place for retired footballers in Malawi.

The association's medical scheme in particular has grown in importance in recent years, providing former players with access to healthcare support they might otherwise struggle to afford.

Wednesday's donation adds to a growing pattern of corporate support for the association, following similar contributions in recent months from other private-sector partners eager to give back to the players who once proudly represented the nation on the pitch -- support organisers say remains vital as FLA continues working to secure the long-term welfare of Malawi's football legends.