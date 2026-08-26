Malawi: 'It's a Miracle!' 24-Year-Old Carpenter and Standard 8 Student Scoops Staggering K50million in Airtel Money Promotion

A 24-year-old carpenter from Thyolo District has seen his life transformed overnight after scooping a staggering K50 million grand prize in Airtel Malawi's Tola Promotion, a windfall that has left him dreaming of a brighter financial future.

Moses Madalitso, who is also an adult learner currently studying in Standard 8, is the sixth-born in a family of seven -- an unlikely background for what has become one of the most life-changing wins in recent memory for an ordinary Malawian.

The young carpenter learned of his incredible fortune through a phone call from Airtel Money officials on Wednesday, and says he now plans to plough the prize money into a range of business ventures to secure his financial future.

Madalitso's jackpot capped off a promotion that ran from 5 May to 5 August 2026, featuring weekly draws in which lucky winners walked away with K5 million each throughout the three-month period.

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The very first weekly winner was Wilfred Mwangala, a farmer from Zomba, who described the unexpected news as nothing short of a miracle and revealed plans to invest his winnings across several businesses.

Other weekly winners included Cecelia Zimba and Simieon Msokera, a commercial farmer from Salima District, adding to a growing list of ordinary Malawians whose fortunes were transformed by the promotion.

Speaking after the draw was held at Airtel Money offices in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi Managing Director Aashish Dutt explained that the promotion was designed specifically to encourage digital financial inclusion and boost the use of digital financial services among Malawians.

Dutt revealed that Airtel Money invested more than K650 million into the promotion as part of its broader push to expand access to digital finance across the country, with a further 3,600 customers each pocketing K50,000 during the promotional period.

The staggering scale of the promotion means it has not only created life-changing winners like Madalitso, but has also rewarded thousands of everyday Airtel Money customers, all while encouraging greater uptake of digital financial services nationwide -- a strategy Airtel says reflects its long-term commitment to expanding financial access for ordinary Malawians.