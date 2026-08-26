Nigeria: Interview - Why I Joined Rangers and What I Want to Achieve This Season - Ifeanyi Okechukwu

interview

The 21-year-old midfielder joins Rangers after gaining valuable experience with Niger Tornadoes, Enyimba, and Nasarawa United, and he believes his journey through different NPFL environments has prepared him for the demands that come with representing one of the biggest clubs in Nigerian football

New Rangers International midfielder Ifeanyi Okechukwu says he is determined to make a statement at the reigning NPFL champions after completing his move to the Enugu club on a deal that will keep him at the Flying Antelopes until 2028.

The 21-year-old midfielder joins Rangers after gaining valuable experience with Niger Tornadoes, Enyimba and Nasarawa United, and he believes his journey through different NPFL environments has prepared him for the demands that come with representing one of the biggest clubs in Nigerian football.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Okechukwu explains why he chose Rangers despite interest from several other NPFL clubs, discusses his ambitions under coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, his expected role in midfield, Rangers' title defence and continental ambitions, and the personal journey that has fuelled his dream of eventually playing in Europe.

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Excerpts...

PT: You have now joined the NPFL champions, Rangers, on a deal that takes you to 2028. What was the conversation like when the opportunity to join the Flying Antelopes first came, and what ultimately convinced you that Rangers was the right next step for your career?

Okechukwu: When I got the call during the past season, I told them to wait until the season came to an end because I had other clubs interested in me, including Rivers United, Katsina United and my former club, Niger Tornadoes.

I told everyone to wait because I was hoping that an opportunity to move to Europe might come. But while waiting, I also knew I needed to make a decision here once the season ended.

So, I asked God to lead me, and my heart chose Rangers. It is one of the clubs I love. I have always wanted to wear the white-and-red jersey, so I could not say no.

It is not just because they are champions. The manager is also a great coach who can make me better every day. That was another major reason why I chose Rangers.

PT: You have experienced different environments at Niger Tornadoes, Enyimba, and Nasarawa United. What have those clubs taught you about the NPFL, and how have those experiences prepared you for the demands of playing for a championship-winning side like Rangers?

Okechukwu: One thing I know about NPFL clubs is that every club has its own experience.

When I signed for Enyimba, for instance, I felt the most pressure because Enyimba is a very big club, not only in Nigeria but in Africa as well. The experience there was very different from what I had at Tornadoes and Nasarawa United.

I feel the same thing here at Rangers. Rangers is a very big club with that same mentality, so you have to raise your level regardless of how the pressure comes.

That is something every big player faces when they move to a big club. I am ready whenever I am called upon to put on the white-and-red jersey.

PT: Rangers are not just another NPFL club. They are the reigning champions and will carry enormous expectations into the 2026/27 season. How do you intend to handle the pressure of joining a team where winning is now the minimum expectation?

Okechukwu: Laughs. One thing I always have in my head is winning. That mentality is already inside me, so the pressure is not going to bring me down.

Rather, it will improve my game every day because when you come to a big club as a big player, you also need to show that mentality.

As I said earlier, I am ready for the challenge. It is about winning, winning and winning for the biggest club in the country right now.

PT: What have you made of Rangers' midfield options, and where do you see yourself fitting into Fidelis Ilechukwu's plans? Are you coming to compete for a starting position immediately, or are you prepared to fight your way into the team?

Okechukwu: In football, one thing I know is that nobody comes to a club as the automatic number one starter in his position. I don't think so. Everybody has to fight for his spot.

I am not the only big player who has been signed on. Rangers have brought in a lot of very good and quality players, just like me.

So, I am ready to fight for my position because there are also established players in the team who played very well in the same position last season.

It is going to be a tug-of-war and a very big task, but that is normal in football. Everybody has to work hard to earn a spot.

Our TA [technical adviser] is a very tactical coach. He can fit you anywhere he chooses. But I think I am going to be playing in the number 10 position for him this season.

PT: At just 21, you are making an important move at a crucial stage of your development. What specific areas of your game are you hoping to improve at Rangers, and what kind of midfielder should supporters expect to see this season?

Okechukwu: When you are young, that is the time you have to fight your way up. My dream has always been very big.

The fans should expect a very good player because I am a very mobile midfielder, and I am sure they will love that.

Our fans will see good football, assists and goals, by the grace of God. I believe that.

PT: Rangers will have domestic and continental responsibilities this season. Does the opportunity to play on the African stage have any influence on your decision to join the club, and what would it mean to test yourself against some of Africa's best clubs?

Okechukwu: Yes, the decision to join Rangers is also because I want to play against the top clubs on the continent. That is something I have at the back of my mind.

But it is not just about playing against them. It is about defeating them and showing that we are ready for that level.

I have a lot of confidence in this team, and they have confidence in me as well. I know that when we come together, we can defeat any club, whether in Europe or Africa.

So, we are ready to fight on the big stage.

PT: The NPFL is becoming increasingly competitive, with clubs investing heavily in their squads. Do you believe Rangers have enough quality to defend their title, and what do you think will be the biggest challenge in trying to retain the championship?

Okechukwu: Laughs. Yes. Everybody is recruiting quality and experienced players because the NPFL, as it stands now, is one of the best leagues in Africa.

Many clubs do not want to be left behind, so it is no longer just a game; it is about the badge. Rangers have the best squad right now, and the number of quality players they have signed shows that they are ready to lift the trophy again.

We all know it will not be easy. As I said, we are going to fight in every game, taking it one step at a time.

We pray that, in the end, we will become champions again.

PT: You have moved between several NPFL clubs at a relatively young age. Looking back, what has been the biggest challenge in your journey so far, and was there ever a moment when you questioned whether you would reach this level?

Okechukwu: Laughs. Yes, I have really questioned myself before.

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I remember when I was still playing in the NNL with Sokoto United. We qualified for the Super Eight in Enugu, and I invited my senior brother to come and watch me play.

At the time, an NPFL match was also taking place. It was a very big game that we had the opportunity to watch while we were still playing in the Super Eight.

It was Enugu Rangers against Enyimba, and they were competing for the league title. I was sitting with my senior brother, and as the match was going on, the crowd was something else to see.

My elder brother called my attention and said, "Ifeanyi, how I wish you were the one playing this match. I would have been happier than anybody."

I told him, "Big bro, you see these two clubs? You will remember this. I will play for the two." He laughed and asked, "How possible is it?" I looked at him and said, "Okay."

But today, it has happened. I told him, "Bro, I have played for Enyimba and now Rangers." He clapped for me and said, *"You will go far. Your heart is too big."

But, I told him that I am not the one, that I have a big God and that I have faith. According to him, the journey is not yet over. I also told him that I would play in Europe, and now he believes me.

So, I did not question myself. I only worked and prayed. That is my weapon.

PT: Finally, what is the one promise you want to make to the Rangers supporters ahead of the new season? And when we look back at the 2026/27 campaign, what do you want Ifeanyi Okechukwu to have achieved that will make this move a defining moment in your career?

Okechukwu: I want to make a statement with the club. I am very focused on achieving this. I also seek their support and belief in me. I will always give my all to represent them every time I am called upon, and I promise not to fail them.