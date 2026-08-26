Ethiopia: Africa Depends On Youth for Its Future, Present Prosperity - Ethiopia's PR to AU

Addis Ababa — Africa depends on its young population for its future as well as its present prosperity, Ambassador Lemlem Fiseha, Ethiopia's Permanent Representative to the African Union, said.

Speaking at the Continental Youth Capacity-Building Programme on African Union Shared Values Instruments on Tuesday, Ambassador Lemlem said human capital is the most precious asset the African continent has.

"It's not the land, not the water, not the critical minerals, and not the oil and gas. It is human capital."

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The youth capacity-building programme brought together two participants -- one woman and one man -- from each AU member state, it was learned.

The four-day programme aims to equip African youth leaders with the knowledge, skills, and networks needed to actively and meaningfully participate in democratic governance, human rights promotion, and electoral processes at the national and continental levels, in line with the African Union Shared Values and the aspirations of Agenda 2063.

According to Ambassador Lemlem, the ongoing Continental Youth Capacity-Building Programme on African Union Shared Values comes at a timely and important moment, as it provides a valuable platform for young leaders to deepen their understanding of continental programmes.

It is also an opportunity to reflect together on how these continental commitments can be translated into action, she said.

Ambassador Lemlem pointed out that Ethiopia attaches great importance to youth participation.

"We are very much committed to supporting continental initiatives. We believe African ownership, solidarity, and meaningful engagement in African affairs by our young people are key. It's not for tomorrow; it's for today," she underscored.

Salah S. Hammad, speaking on behalf of AUC Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS) Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, said: "The Africa we want and the Africa we deserve need us all to work together collectively to build and strengthen it, and to make it a better place for all of us as African people."

He added, "We brought you here today because we thought it was important for the African Union to engage and capacitate African youth and train them on African Shared Values instruments."

For his part, Southern African Development Community (SADC) Permanent Representative to the AU, Ambassador Jevin P. Ponisamy, said the training will greatly contribute to expanding knowledge and understanding of how to engage constructively in governance and democratic processes, defend rights responsibly, and help manage disagreements through dialogue rather than division or violence.

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He expressed his firm belief that youth engagement requires sustained channels for dialogue, participation, and follow-up.

The Permanent Representative of Burundi to the AU, Ambassador Willy Nyamitwe, said youth are citizens, voters, innovators, community leaders, entrepreneurs, journalists, activists, and both future and present leaders.

However, he added, "we must also be honest: across our continent, too many young people still face barriers to political participation, decision-making, and leadership."

He stressed that "we cannot continue telling young Africans that they are the leaders of tomorrow while asking them to wait for tomorrow. Africa needs your leadership today."

According to Ambassador Nyamitwe, the future of Africa will be shaped by informed and visionary citizens committed to accountable governance, peaceful coexistence, and the realization of democratic principles.

"The future of Africa is not somewhere on the distant horizon; it is being shaped right now, and you are already part of it. The Africa we want is possible. The Africa we want needs you, and the time to build it is now."