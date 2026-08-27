Sudan: WFP Warns Global Conflict Is Driving Sudan Deeper Into Hunger Crisis

New York — The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that global conflict and disruptions to fuel and trade are worsening Sudan's already catastrophic hunger crisis, with basic food costs rising by almost 40 per cent since February.

Addressing the UN Security Council on Monday, WFP Acting Executive Director Carl Skau described Sudan as the world's worst hunger crisis and warned that conflict far beyond its borders was also driving up food prices for Sudanese families.

"One oil tanker anchored in the Strait of Hormuz can mean one less meal a day for a child in Sudan," Skau said.

"Conflict is the leading driver of hunger around the world," he added. "It is not only a consequence of conflict, it is increasingly being used as a weapon."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

'Look at Sudan'

Skau urged the international community to act before famine is officially declared, saying earlier intervention could have prevented further suffering in Sudan.

"Take action before famine is declared and before agricultural seasons are lost. Just look at Sudan," he told the Council. "With decisive early action, we may have prevented famine last year in the world's worst hunger crisis."

He also criticised the international response to warnings ahead of atrocities in El Fasher.

"We all saw the atrocities in El-Fasher coming, but the international community, including this council, failed to act on those warnings," Skau said.

Recalling a visit to Tawila in Darfur, where survivors of El Fasher have sought refuge, he described "700,000 people in a super city of grass huts" who had arrived with nothing and now depended on limited humanitarian aid.

"The people I met there felt completely abandoned," he said.

Skau stressed that waiting for famine to be declared was "a total failure of duty" and called for stronger protection of civilians, food systems and humanitarian access.

"We can't pull back in Sudan just as we secure access for scaling up," he said, urging urgent political action alongside humanitarian assistance.