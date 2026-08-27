Malawi: Lilongwe Gin Maker Shut Over Shocking Hygiene Failures - Novus Factory Filthy

Lilongwe City Council has shut down Novus Factory in Kanengo with immediate effect, after shocking findings from a routine health inspection exposed filthy conditions and glaring safety failures at the bottled gin manufacturer.

Health inspectors descended on the factory this morning, uncovering a catalogue of violations that left officials with no choice but to close the premises on the spot.

Among the most alarming discoveries, inspectors found wastewater flowing freely through drains behind the factory, giving off a strong and offensive smell -- waste that was confirmed to be coming directly from the plant itself.

The inspection also uncovered serious occupational safety failures, with more than 80 workers found operating without proper Personal Protective Equipment, in clear breach of occupational health and safety requirements designed to protect staff from workplace hazards.

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Adding to the growing list of concerns, inspectors reported that general hygiene conditions throughout the factory were poor, raising fears the unsanitary environment could contribute to the spread of waterborne diseases, including cholera -- a particularly alarming prospect given a facility producing beverages for human consumption.

As a result of the damning findings, the Council confirmed the factory has been closed with immediate effect, and will only be permitted to reopen once all sanitation, hygiene and occupational health and safety concerns have been fully addressed.

Lilongwe City Council used the closure to issue a firm warning to all business operators across the city, urging strict compliance with public health, food safety, sanitation and occupational health and safety standards -- particularly for businesses producing food and beverages, which the Council stressed must guarantee their products are safe for human consumption.

Officials confirmed routine inspections will continue across the city, with enforcement action to follow against any business found falling short of required health and safety standards.

"Let us work together to build a cleaner and safer Lilongwe," the Council said, signalling that Tuesday's dramatic closure may be just the beginning of a wider crackdown on substandard business practices across the capital.