Malawi: 'Speak Up, Don't Endure!' Tiwa Savage Delivers Powerful Anti-Abuse Message in Malawi - As Minister Navicha Reveals Own Daughter's Cyberbullying Ordeal

Global music sensation Tiwa Savage has issued a powerful call to action urging girls and women across Malawi to break their silence in the face of sexual abuse and harassment, warning that a culture of enforced endurance is allowing violence against women to continue unchecked.

Speaking in her role as global ambassador for the Spotlight Initiative during an intergenerational dialogue on ending violence against women and girls, Savage delivered a passionate message challenging deeply entrenched attitudes toward abuse.

The Afrobeats icon didn't hold back in her criticism of societal norms that pressure women into silence, insisting the expectation to simply endure abuse must end.

Savage said being a woman should never subject someone to violation, abuse or a life of "enduring," stressing firmly that women have every right to live healthy lives and pursue their passions free from abuse of any kind.

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The singer also turned her attention to the rising danger of cyberbullying, warning that online harassment is fast becoming one of the most serious forms of abuse and violence facing girls and women today.

She urged women and girls to report abuse whenever they experience it, insisting that speaking up remains one of the most powerful tools available in the fight against violence and harassment.

Savage's message struck a deeply personal chord with Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Mary Navicha, who echoed the singer's concerns over the growing scourge of cyberbullying.

In a striking and deeply personal revelation, Navicha disclosed that her own daughter, Ireen Navicha, had allegedly been subjected to cyberbullying by fellow Malawians while representing the country at the Miss World competition -- a stark illustration of just how close to home the issue has struck, even within government's own ranks.

The dialogue underscored growing concern in Malawi over the intersection of traditional gender-based violence and its increasingly digital manifestations, with both Savage and Navicha calling for a collective shift in how society responds to abuse in all its forms -- whether physical, verbal or online.