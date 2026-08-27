Malawi: Tiwa Savage Promises Malawian Singer Temwah Collaboration

Nigerian music sensation Tiwa Savage has stunned Malawi's entertainment industry after pledging to collaborate on a song and music video with local artist Temwah, in a move that would mark a major boost for the country's rising music talent.

The promise came during a panel discussion focused on the creative industry, which brought together Tiwa Savage, Temwah and several other artists to discuss the business side of showbusiness.

During the session, Temwah pressed the Afrobeats icon on how artists elsewhere are able to secure proper respect and lucrative backing from major corporate sponsors, a challenge many Malawian musicians continue to grapple with.

Tiwa Savage responded with a powerful message, insisting that artists must first believe in themselves rather than depending on external support to validate their careers.

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"I'll speak as if I'm bragging or praising Nigerians, but we didn't rely on government or companies. First we believed in our talent, our voice, and then the companies and organisations came," she said.

It was at this point that Tiwa Savage made the surprise announcement, confirming her intention to record a collaborative song with Temwah.

Should the project come to fruition, Temwah would become only the second Malawian artist to feature the Nigerian superstar, following her previous collaboration with fellow local musician Zeze Kingston.

The potential collaboration is likely to generate significant excitement within Malawi's music scene, offering Temwah a rare and valuable platform on the international stage while further cementing Tiwa Savage's growing connection with the country's creative industry following her recent visit and generous donations to local music initiatives.