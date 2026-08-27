Botswana: Mophane Proves Dedication and Not Just Resources Drive Success

26 August 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Gontle Merafhe

Gaborone — Tucked away in Gaborone West Block 5, Mophane Primary School may be easy to miss, but its stellar academic performance makes it impossible to ignore. The public school has earned a national reputation as a top performer, drawing pupils from across Greater Gaborone and areas as far as Mmankgodi, Molepolole and Kopong.

The school recently hosted Vice President and Minister of Finance, Mr Ndaba Gaolathe, who visited to donate textbooks and motivate staff and pupils as part of his constituency engagements.

Addressing the pupils, Mr Gaolathe urged them to set ambitious goals and remain disciplined.

Under school head Ms Leah Maele, who took charge in 2017, Mophane's pass rate has climbed steadily from 90 to 96.5 per cent pass rate in 2025.

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Demand for enrollment is so high that some parents camp out overnight during registration, while others withdraw their children from private English-medium schools to secure a spot.

"Maintaining that standard requires collective effort," Ms Maele said, crediting the school's success to close collaboration between teachers, parents and the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA).

However, despite its top-tier results, the school grapples with severe resource constraints. Serving about 1 050 pupils across 35 classes, Mophane faces ongoing shortages of furniture and textbooks.

Gaborone City Council provides basic stationery and parents continue to step in with development fees and learning materials to bridge the gaps.

Teachers also go to extraordinary lengths. Standard Seven teachers run extended days from 6:30am to 3:30pm to offer remedial sessions and extra classes. To overcome book shortages, staff routinely photocopy learning materials and share resources with neighbouring schools.

"This is not a school where teachers take a laissez-faire approach. They improvise and ensure that they produce results," said one teacher, Segolame Keolopile.

The commitment extends beyond academia. Mophane provides pupils with daily breakfast and lunch, with the PTA helping feed pupils during extra classes.

On one hand, non-teaching staff share the same sense of pride. Gardener, Ms Mpho Bazibi, who landscaped a tree with the word 'Welcome' near the entrance, described working at Mophane as a privilege.

"They welcomed me with love and value my work. Keeping the grounds attractive creates a positive environment for learning," she said.

Gaborone West Block 5 area councillor, Ms Vivian Ramokapane noted that while long commutes leave some pupils tired, the school's unwavering culture of discipline keeps standards high.

Meanwhile, Mophane's story is a reminder across the country's education sector that high achievement is built on community leadership and determination, even in the face of limited resources. ends

BOPA

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