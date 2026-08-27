Kenya: Govt Targets HIV, Teenage Pregnancies in Youth Health Push

Nairobi — The Government has stepped up efforts to tackle new HIV infections, adolescent pregnancies and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), which continue to threaten the health, education and future of young people.

Kenya Economic ReportsPrincipal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga said the three challenges are interconnected and require a coordinated response involving the health sector, schools, families, communities and Government agencies.

Oluga spoke on Wednesday during a mentorship and advocacy engagement at Mawego Technical Training Institute in Homa Bay County.

The event was presided over by First Lady Rachel Ruto under the Voice of Children Initiative, convened by the Office of the First Lady through the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development.

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The PS said addressing the challenges was critical to the Government's Universal Health Coverage agenda, particularly in communities with a large population of adolescents and young people.

Adolescents account for about 24 per cent of Kenya's population, while 59 per cent of the country's population is below the age of 24.

Kenya Economic ReportsIn Homa Bay, the proportion is even higher, with about 65 per cent of residents aged 24 years and below.

Oluga said the demographic profile required the Government to strengthen health, protection and reproductive health services that respond to the needs of adolescents.

He said the Government was expanding prevention and early intervention through Primary Health Care, with Community Health Promoters playing a key role in identifying vulnerable young people and connecting them to essential services.

These include HIV prevention and testing, sexual and reproductive health services, maternal healthcare and support for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

The PS also pointed to the role of the Social Health Authority in easing financial barriers to essential maternal healthcare, particularly for pregnant adolescents.

He called for closer cooperation between healthcare providers, educational institutions, families and communities to protect children from violence and exploitation while ensuring they remain in school.

Oluga said young people should also have access to accurate information on their health and receive timely medical and psychosocial support when they are at risk.

He welcomed the Voice of Children Initiative, saying it provides an important platform for adolescents and young people to participate in discussions and solutions concerning their health, safety and future.

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The initiative seeks to amplify the voices of children and young people while bringing stakeholders together to address challenges affecting their wellbeing.

The PS said the Government would continue strengthening preventive and community-based interventions as part of efforts to improve health outcomes among adolescents.

The engagement brought together Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Children Services Principal Secretary Caren Ageng'o, National Syndemic Diseases Control Council chief executive officer Douglas Bosire and National AIDS and STI Control Programme head Andrew Mulwa.

Also present were the Homa Bay County Commissioner, national and county government officials, Ministry of Health staff, community leaders, young people and other stakeholders.