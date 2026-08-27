East Africa: Tanzania Tasks Lake Victoria Basin Projects to Increase Household Income, Safeguard Natural Resources

Mwanza — THE Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation responsible for East African Affairs, Charles Ngeleja Kadonya, has stressed the need for projects being implemented in the Lake Victoria Basin to deliver tangible benefits to local communities.

Ngeleja said the projects should increase household incomes, strengthen communities' capacity to cope with the impacts of climate change and contribute to the conservation of the environment and natural resources in the Lake Victoria Basin.

He made the remarks on August 25, 2026, in Magu District, Mwanza Region, during a field visit aimed at learning about and receiving updates on the implementation and outcomes of various projects linked to the Lake Victoria Basin.

During the visit, Ngeleja toured projects being implemented in Ng'haya Village, including sheep farming, green gram cultivation, tree nurseries and planting, as well as beekeeping activities.

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The projects are part of efforts to strengthen communities' resilience to climate change while providing local residents with opportunities to establish sustainable sources of income.

Speaking after inspecting the projects, Ngeleja said it was important to ensure that investments made through East African Community programmes and institutions directly benefit local communities.

He also stressed the need for the projects to be sustainable and continue delivering benefits even after the implementation period of the respective programmes comes to an end.

"We want to see these projects go beyond short-term activities by building people's capacity, increasing household incomes, while at the same time protecting the environment and resources of the Lake Victoria Basin," Ngeleja said.

According to an implementation report presented during the visit, the Regional Climate Change Adaptation Pilot Project in the Lake Victoria Basin (ACC-LVB) seeks to reduce the impacts of climate change and strengthen community resilience through sustainable water resources management, climate-resilient agriculture and ecosystem conservation.

The project also seeks to strengthen the capacity of communities living around the Lake Victoria Basin to use natural resources sustainably while improving their ability to respond to challenges associated with climate change.

Ngeleja's visit comes as efforts to promote sustainable management of the Lake Victoria Basin continue, with emphasis being placed on ensuring that development projects generate economic and social benefits for communities without compromising the environment and resources needed by future generations.