Congo-Kinshasa: President João Lourenço Leaves Luanda for Kinshasa

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço left Luanda on Wednesday for Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where he will witness the signing of a contract related to the development of the Lobito Corridor.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the Head of State received farewell greetings from the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa. During the visit, which will last only a few hours, a bilateral meeting is scheduled between João Lourenço and his DRC counterpart, Félix Tshisekedi, to discuss matters of common interest.

The Angolan Head of State's trip forms part of efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and advance the development of the Lobito Corridor, a strategic link between Angola, the DRC and Zambia.

The contract signing follows a meeting held in Lobito, Benguela Province, which brought together the Presidents of Angola, João Lourenço, the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, and Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, as part of initiatives aimed at developing and enhancing the corridor.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The working visit is due to conclude in the early afternoon, with President João Lourenço returning to Luanda.

Lobito Corridor

Spanning 1,344 kilometres, the Lobito Corridor links the Atlantic coastal city of Lobito to the border town of Luau, in Moxico Leste Province, crossing the provinces of Benguela, Huambo, Bié, Moxico and Moxico Leste.

The project is one of the Executive's main priorities for economic diversification and the strengthening of regional integration, with an impact on the agriculture, trade and transport of goods sectors.

The route also provides the DRC and Zambia with an alternative gateway to international markets by facilitating the export of mineral resources and other products through the Port of Lobito.

Within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Lobito Corridor also plays an important role in promoting intra-African trade, local processing of resources and value creation across the region's economies.

ART/TED/DOJ