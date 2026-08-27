Congo-Kinshasa: Angola and DRC Review Impact of Railway Contract

26 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Kinshasa — Angolan President João Lourenço held a private meeting on Wednesday in Kinshasa with his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, to examine the implications of a new railway concession agreement for the development of the Lobito Corridor.

The meeting between the two leaders preceded a sectoral session involving the delegations of both countries, bringing together ministerial departments and experts linked to the concession agreement due to be signed the same day by the DRC and construction company Mota-Engil.

João Lourenço has been in Kinshasa since Wednesday morning to witness the signing of the railway concession that will enable the rehabilitation and modernisation of the railway line between the Congolese localities of Dilolo and Sakanya.

Stretching for 1,004 kilometres, the section concerned will connect the DRC's borders with Angola, through Luau in Moxico Leste Province, and with Zambia. IZ/ART/DOJ

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