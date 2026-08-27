Kenya: Muturi Urges Parliament to Table Elections Amendment Bill Before IEBC Tender Is Signed

Nairobi — Democratic Party of Kenya (DPK) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has called on Parliament to urgently table the Elections Amendment Bill, 2024, before the signing of a tender contract for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) technology.

Download Interactive MapsMuturi said the Bill should be considered on the floor of the House without further delay, arguing that its recommendations would strengthen safeguards for the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Muturi questioned why recommendations arising from the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) process had remained before Parliament for 17 months without being debated.

He said the NADCO process emerged from a bipartisan initiative that involved broad public participation and that its recommendations therefore carried a national obligation.

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"How can a Bill arising from such a process remain in committee for 17 months? At what point does prolonged inaction cease to be ordinary legislative delay and become a glaring question of sabotage?" Muturi posed.

He challenged Parliament to explain the delay and urged multilateral partners who supported the dialogue and electoral reform process to also demand answers.

The former Speaker urged MPs to draw lessons from the 11th Parliament, when he presided over the House as it considered electoral reforms arising from the bipartisan Orengo-Kiraitu process.

He said the experience demonstrated that contentious political issues could be addressed through dialogue, compromise and legislation.

"NADCO was founded on the same spirit. Its recommendations should not be allowed to languish in a committee without a clear explanation to the Kenyan people," he said.

Kenyan Premier LeagueMuturi said the immediate responsibility now rests with Parliament, urging MPs to ask National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula to facilitate consideration of the Bill.

He wants the legislation considered before the IEBC technology tender is awarded, arguing that the legal framework should provide the necessary safeguards before major technology and vendor commitments are made for the 2027 elections.

Muturi also challenged President William Ruto, who is seeking re-election on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, to demonstrate his commitment to a transparent and credible electoral process.

He said Ruto should assent to the legislation if Parliament passes it.

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"The country does not need another explanation for delay; it needs action. The Bill must come to the floor now, while there is still time to strengthen the electoral framework before 2027," Muturi said.

The call comes as IEBC faces scrutiny over its procurement of a new Integrated Elections Management System ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Muturi's intervention places renewed focus on the delayed electoral reform legislation and the safeguards that should accompany the acquisition of election technology ahead of the polls.