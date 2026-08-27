Zimbabwe: Kelsea Accuses Police of Being Used to Scandalize First Family

The bail hearing for Kelsea Tafirenyika, embroiled in a US$9.36 million money laundering case, continued at the Harare Magistrates Court on Wednesday, with the socialite accusing her detractors of using the police to tarnish the reputation of the President and the First Family.

Tafirenyika claims officials are sensationalizing the matter by fabricating property ownership records, falsely alleging that she owns 22 properties in the capital.

Represented by Admire Rubaya, Everson Chatambudza, Malvern Mapako, and Tirivangani Kangai, she demanded proof of her alleged drug-funded property ownership, accusing police of exaggerating figures to gain internet views and damage the First Family's image.

She claimed the disputed properties were matrimonial acquisitions owned jointly with her husband, Collins Mnangagwa, accusing the investigating officer of ignoring her alibi to serve political detractors.

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Through her lawyers, Kelsea has written to the President and First Lady to apologize for how her case was hijacked on social media, assuring them she never intended to scandalize the First Family and blaming political opportunists for smearing their reputation.

"Much as our client vehemently denies the allegations levelled against her, she wishes to place on record that she has at no stage dragged your name, Amai, into this debacle.

"The association, such as it is, has been manufactured by others; opportunists, detractors and adversaries of the First Family who appear determined to exploit any proximity, however tenuous, to cause disharmony.

"Our client is not a party to that scandalous enterprise, and neither are we. She profusely apologizes for what has befallen the name of the First Family consequent to the stance she has taken to defend herself against the criminal charges she is currently facing," the letter reads.

The lawyers accused police of "arresting to investigate" after the investigating officer admitted he had not yet verified property ownership with the council or Registrar of Deeds.

They further argued the officer simply plucked the list from social media to sensationalize the case, pointing out that his claim regarding Dubai properties was equally unverified without the necessary diplomatic checks.

Accusing police of administering "drip justice," the defense argued that authorities abused the court system by re-arresting Kelsea on new charges upon her bail release, despite finding the alleged fake identity card during the same initial drug raid on her home.

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Kelsea denied possessing drugs, accusing police of planting them in her home to fabricate an arrest.

Her defense argued there is no evidence of drug dealing, as police failed to produce any witnesses or buyers, noting that US$204 worth of alleged drugs alone does not prove commercial trafficking.

The State is opposing her admission to bail raising fears of escape and interference.

Tafirenyika has denied allegations that she used drug dealing proceeds to acquire multi-million-dollar properties, as well as separate charges of possessing a forged identity card in the name of Getrude Badza bearing her photo.