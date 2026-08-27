Ethiopia, UK Move to Deepen Strategic Partnership

26 August 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Hadera Abera met with Kirsty McNeill, UK Minister of State for International Development at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, to discuss ways of further strengthening the longstanding Ethiopia-UK partnership.

Ambassador Hadera reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to its strategic partnership with the United Kingdom.

Hadera further expressed readiness to expand bilateral cooperation in ways that advance mutual interests, shared prosperity and sustainable development, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides explored opportunities to deepen cooperation across key areas, including trade and investment, development cooperation, economic reform, migration, regional peace and security, climate action and multilateral affairs.

The meeting underscored the two countries' shared interest in strengthening practical cooperation and building a more resilient and mutually beneficial partnership, the ministry pointed out.

Read the original article on ENA.

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