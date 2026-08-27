South Africa: Matlala Claims Fannie Nkosi Collected Cash for Sibiya, but Refuses to Name Names

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala said he never paid money to suspended deputy police chief Shadrack Sibiya, but claimed Sergeant Fannie Nkosi collected money from people in Gauteng on Sibiya's behalf.

On Wednesday, 26 August, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala faced questions at the Madlanga Commission about his April 2025 meeting with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, which opened a window into an alleged money-collection network around suspended deputy police chief Shadrack Sibiya.

The issue triggered about 30 minutes of intense debate between evidence leader Adila Hassim SC, commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Matlala's counsel, advocate Annelene van den Heever, over what Matlala could reasonably be expected to answer.

Matlala said Mkhwanazi, during their April 2025 meeting, had asked him whether Sibiya was collecting money from people in Gauteng. Matlala said he acknowledged that Sibiya was collecting money, but refused to identify those allegedly making the payments, repeatedly invoking his right against self-incrimination and maintaining that it formed part of his defence in his criminal trials.

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When Hassim pressed him on the source of his information, Matlala dropped a name: "A third person told me that General Sibiya went to collect money. That person was a middleman, a conduit of money... Sergeant Nkosi is the middleman."

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