Africa: Angola Takes Part in WHO Regional Committee for Africa Session

Luanda — An Angolan delegation, led by Secretary of State for Public Health Carlos de Sousa, is taking part in the 76th Session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa, being held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 23 to 28 August.

According to a press release sent to ANGOP on Wednesday, Carlos de Sousa will address the meeting on behalf of Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta at a forum bringing together representatives of the 47 Member States of the WHO African Region.

The session will review regional strategic documents, with particular emphasis on priorities related to universal health coverage and the protection of populations against health emergencies.

The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of efforts to strengthen preparedness for future pandemics, enhance emergency response capacity and improve the resilience of health systems across African countries.

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The Angolan delegation includes senior officials from various departments of the Ministry of Health, including the National Directorate of Public Health, the Inspectorate-General of Health and Pharmaceutical Activities, and the national institutes for AIDS Control and Health Research.

Representatives of international health organisations are also attending the meeting, notably the African Union, the World Bank, UNICEF, Gavi, Africa CDC and the Global Fund, among other institutions.

Angola's participation will enable the country to contribute to defining the African region's health priorities for the 2026-2035 period and to strengthen the alignment of national policies with regional and global health commitments. FG/VIC/DOJ