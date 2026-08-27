Rwanda Dismantle DR Congo At African Women's Championship

Rwanda registered their second consecutive victory at the 2026 African Women's Nations Volleyball Championship after sweeping DR Congo in straight sets (25-17, 25-15, 25-16) in their Group D match at Kasarani Indoor Arena in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Head coach Frédéric Guérin made two changes to his starting lineup, bringing in opposite hitter Divine Nyirahabimana and middle blocker Donatha Musabyemaliya.

The changes paid off as both players delivered strong performances to help Rwanda take control from the opening exchanges.

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Led by captain Valentine Munezero, Rwanda raced to a 4-0 lead in the first set before DR Congo got on the scoreboard. The Rwandan side maintained its advantage throughout to comfortably close out the set 25-17.

Guérin's game plan continued to work in the second set as Rwanda remained firmly in control. Munezero again led the charge, while Nyirahabimana played a key role as Rwanda cruised to a 25-15 victory. The pair combined for 12 points in the set.

DR Congo offered greater resistance in the third set and briefly opened up a two-point lead. Rwanda, however, responded strongly to regain control, with middle blocker Flavia Dusabe making a significant contribution.

Dusabe scored six points in the set and finished the match with 12 as Rwanda completed another dominant performance.

The match lasted one hour and 14 minutes, with Nyirahabimana named Player of the Match after scoring 15 points, including 12 from attacks.

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The victory leaves Rwanda with two wins from two matches and strengthens their position in Group D.

Rwanda will face Burundi in their final group match as they look to maintain their winning run and secure a strong position heading into the knockout stage.